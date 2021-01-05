Illegal gun, ammunition seized on Mountain View Avenue

A firearm and several rounds of ammunition were seized by the police during an operation on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston on Monday.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The Elletson Road Police report that about 6:30 a.m., a team was on an operation in the area when a premises was searched.

According to the police, a .380 Stalker pistol with a magazine affixed containing four rounds of ammunition were seized.

Investigations continue.

