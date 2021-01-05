Immigration Corner | Who can countersign a passport application?

Dear Mr Bassie,

I understand that the British authorities require applications and photos to be countersigned when applications are being made. Could you please shed some light on this procedure for me?

– S.S.

Dear S.S.,

With respect to countersigning passport applications and photos when applying for a British passport, some paper passport applications and photos must be signed by someone else. That other person is referred to as the ‘countersignatory’, the purpose of which is to prove the identity of the person applying.

Persons must get their paper forms and one of their two print photographs signed if they are applying for one of the following:

• First adult passport

• First child passport

• Replacement for a lost, stolen, or damaged passport

• Renewal of a passport for a child aged 11 years or under

• Renewal of a passport if the appearance has changed and the applicant cannot be recognised from his or her existing passport.

PERSONS WHO CAN SIGN THE FORM AND PHOTOGRAPH

The countersignatory must have known for at least two years the applicant or the adult who signed the form if the passport is for a child under 16 years old. The countersignatory must be able to identify the applicant, for example, he/she could be a friend, neighbour, or colleague, not just someone who knows the applicant professionally. The countersignatory should also be ‘a person of good standing in their community’ or work in (or be retired from) a recognised profession.

Persons should be aware that they cannot ask someone to countersign their passport if they are related to them by birth or marriage or if they are in a relationship with or live at the same address as them.

For those persons who are applying in the United Kingdom, the countersignatory must live in the United Kingdom and have a current British or Irish passport.

With respect to those persons who are applying outside of the United Kingdom, their countersignatory must have a current British, Irish, or other EU, US, or Commonwealth passport. If they have a US, Commonwealth, or non-British or non-Irish EU passport, they must include with the application a colour photocopy of the page with their photograph on it. Please note that the application will be processed faster if they have a British or Irish passport.

WHAT THE COUNTERSIGNATORY MUST DO WITH THE FORM AND PHOTOGRAPH

After completing the form, the countersignatory must check the details are correct and sign it. By signing it he/she is confirming that:

• He/she has known the applicant for more than two years

• The applicant is who he/she claims to be

• As far as he/she knows, all the information on the form is true

Please note that the countersignatory must put his/her passport number on the form. With respect to the photographs, the countersignatory should write the following on the back of one of the photographs:

‘I certify that this is a true likeness of [title and full name of adult or child who is getting the passport].’

He/she must add their signature and the date under the statement. Please note that applicants do not have to sign or date the photographs themselves.

The applicants should be aware that they may be contacted by HM Passport Office for more information, and their application may be delayed if they are not available, for example, if they are on holiday.

There are accepted occupations for countersignatories and as stated previously, the countersignatory must either work in (or be retired from) a recognised profession or be ‘a person of good standing in their community’. A list of recognised professions can be found online.

However, there are some professions that are not accepted. A countersignatory cannot work for HM Passport Office; be a doctor, unless he/she states that they know the applicant well (for example, they are a good friend) and that they recognise the applicant easily from the photograph.

Applicants should be aware that they will be asked to find someone else if their countersignatory does not meet the requirements. Also, it is a criminal offence to make a false declaration on a passport application.

Please note if persons are not sure who to ask to be their countersignatory, they can contact the Passport Adviceline online.

All the best.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com