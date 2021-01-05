Kingston woman arrested in alleged Independence Day credit fraud

A Kingston woman arrested in St Mary is now awaiting a court hearing into allegations of obtaining credit by fraud.

Thirty-one-year-old Kezia Griffiths, otherwise called ‘Kizzy’, of Lessing Avenue, Kingston 20 is alleged to have committed the offence in Sandside, Port Maria, St Mary on Independence Day last year.

The police say Griffiths went to the complainant’s home and obtained more than $350,000 worth of liquor on consignment to host a party.

The complainant later discovered that her actions were fraudulent.

On Monday, she was pointed out to the police and was then arrested and charged.

