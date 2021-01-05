More tributes for ‘Butch’ Stewart

Tributes continue to pour in for Jamaican icon, businessman, and hotel mogul Gordon 'Butch' Stewart, who died on Monday.

Stewart, 79, passed away in Miami, Florida after ailing for some time.

READ: Full Text | 'Butch' Stewart chose to keep health diagnosis private, says son

Here are the tributes

Vice-Chancellor, The University of the West Indies, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles:

There is an indomitable spirit that resides in the bosom of Jamaica, and when liberated with focus, discipline, and purpose, rises and takes the world along with its imagination and energy. Our ‘Butch', like Bob and Bolt, represents this cultural spirit of the ages. It is born to be brash, brave, and brilliant, constituting a cascading commitment to nation-building and regional renaissance.

Our Butch was the stewart of this spirit and gave to Jamaica, the Caribbean, and the world a performance of sheer class with cool runnings a ‘sandalization’ of awe and amazement.

He integrated and domesticated his Caribbean like no entrepreneurial other and demanded ownership everywhere the ‘sandals sea’ swept upon our shores. And so the indomitable spirit is called back to source, to rest, to wheel and to come again.

From the University of the West Indies, we wish our brother and honorary alumnus well until next we meet.



PICTURE THIS: Remembering Gordon 'Butch' Stewart

Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry:

“This is an incredible loss to Jamaica and the Caribbean. Butch Stewart was the most powerful man in modern Jamaican history, who took the all-inclusive concept to the next level, taking the country on a trajectory that placed it on the world map in relation to hospitality,” said chamber president Janet Silvera.

“He will always be celebrated as a proud Jamaican with vision and the audacity to build and sustain a world-class product that has elevated Jamaica's iconic image in the hospitality industry,” Silvera added.

Donald Tapia, US Ambassador to Jamaica:

Still thinking about 'Butch' and his humble beginning to become the Ambassador to the Caribbean. He was larger than life. I will truly miss my friend, Butch.

Former Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips:

Mr Stewart was one of the great entrepreneurs of this era, having started as a small operator to build a multi-billion dollar world-class brand that is recognised globally.

“We had an association dating back over 40 years or more, mainly through my various ministerial portfolios. He was an outstanding Jamaican and a fine example of hard work, commitment, and excellence for our youth,” Phillips said in a statement.

“He was a visionary and genius marketer. In fact, he was the most significant and celebrated figure in Caribbean tourism,” Phillips added.

Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica:

Mr Stewart was a bold and innovative entrepreneur who was tenacious in his approach to business.

The hallmark of Mr Stewart’s rise to veritable Caribbean business mogul from humble beginnings was his gregarious nature and infectious charm.

He was a people person who understood the power of delivering world-class service and experiences which underscored his first foray into business - Appliance Traders Limited that has evolved from a small appliance company to one of the country’s leading groups spanning the retail and automotive industries.

He was a true Jamaican patriot whose proclivity for innovation inspired the birth and expansion of arguably Mr Stewart’s greatest legacy, Sandals Resorts.

Mental health expert, Dr Wendel Abe:

We have lost a true Jamaican. Committed. Passionate. Inspirational. A trailblaser. Nation builder. Condolences to his family.

Businessman, Wayne Chin:

R.I.P. Gordon Arthur Cyril ‘Butch’ Stewart (6 Jul 1941 – 4 Jan 2021). Jamaican entrepreneur & philanthropist; turned Sandals into a well-known global brand. The businesses he founded include 25 resort properties, Jamaica Observer, ATL Group of Companies; employ over 10,000 people.

Press Secretary, Naomi Francis:

He was truly the finest.

Icon

Visionary

Nationalist

Legendary

Gentleman

Generation 2000

G2K expresses the deepest condolences to the family, friends, business partners, and thousands of employees whose lives Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, OJ, CD, Hon. LLD. has touched especially in the hospitality and business industry. May his soul rest in peace.

Cricket West Indies

Our CWI family join the Stewart family and Sandals team in mourning the loss of founder and Chairman of Sandals Resorts, The Hon Gordon "Butch" Stewart.

A longstanding supporter and sponsor of West Indies Cricket, Mr Stewart was a true West Indian legend in his own right.

Dr Lucien Jones, Vice Chairman National Road Safety Council:

The end of an era. The passing of a legend. He stood tall for his country of birth over the years. His place in history is assured. Pray God that he found peace with his maker.

Dr Leahcim Semaj, Management Consultant:

Hail the man. Gordon Butch Stewart. Life well lived. Once we were young.

Journalist, Owen James:

Early 2020 I added a chapter on Butch Stewart to my yet completed book. It focuses on succession-planning. In an exclusive TV interview a decade ago, he told me how Adam, who wasn't his 1st choice, became heir apparent. He listened to one of his trusted managers!#ButchStewart

Entertainer, Nadine Sutherland:

Funny things happen sometimes in our human journey. Like, you don’t 'know' someone, yet, you kinda know them because of the years they've been an icon, a Jamaican one specifically. Yes, this news made me kinda sad this morning. RIP Butch Stewart.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.