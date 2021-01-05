One more COVID-19 death, 43 new cases

Jamaica on Monday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 305.

The deceased is a 77-year-old male from the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, there were 43 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 89 years, pushing the total to 13,246 with 1,675 being active.

Of the new cases, 17 are males and 26 are females.

In the meantime, there were 133 more recoveries, increasing the total to 11,106.

Some 84 persons are in hospital with six being moderately ill and six critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 27,290 are at home.

