Opposition mourns passing of shipping stalwart 'Harry' Maragh

The Opposition is mourning the passing of shipping industry stalwart Harriat 'Harry' Maragh.

Maragh passed away on Sunday, January 3.

Opposition Spokesperson on Tourism, Senator Janice Allen, described him as a gentleman and a true patriot.

“I met Harry in 2012 as a member of the board of the Tourism Enhancement Fund on which he also served. He was the quiet, gentle giant in the room who always had a knack for those pointed questions during our deliberations. He had big visions and was never satisfied by accomplishing the ordinary. He was always interested in the extraordinary and I admired that about him,” said Allen in a statement.

Maragh was the Chairman and CEO of Lannaman & Morris (Shipping), Jamaica’s largest handler for cruise shipping and as such a major contributor to the tourism industry.

Lannaman & Morris handles more than 70% of all cruise ships that come into Jamaica and with Harry as the head of that company, provided seamless support to the cruise shipping industry.

“I last saw Harry and his lovely wife Charmaine a month and a half ago and during the hours we spent together, he spoke of big plans and was excited about pursuing them all. He will be missed for his direct, calm demeanour and for his deliberate efforts to build others. I express sincere condolences to his wife, his family and of course the entire Lannaman & Morris team who I know at this time are pained by this massive loss,” said Allen.

