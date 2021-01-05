Party promoters among persons charged in St Thomas for COVID breaches

Four persons are to appear before the St Thomas Parish Court on January 20 to answer charges of breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

They were arrested during a police operation carried out at a party held in the Nutts River district in the parish on December 30, 2020.

Charged are promoters of the event 35-year-old Latesha Brown, a businesswoman of Red Hills in Morant Bay, and 42-year-old Mark Mitchell, a labourer of a Seaforth address.

Also charged are 60-year-old Henry Buddington, a mason of Nutts River, and 43-year-old Donovan Smith, a carpenter of Virginia in the United States.

The police report that between 9:40 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on the day in question, a team conducted an operation in the Nutts River community where a party was being held.

According to the police, about 250 persons were in attendance.

The police say when they arrived, the majority of the attendees made haste to leave the venue.

The event promoters and two others were arrested.

In the meantime, two other men who were arrested on separate occasions on New Year’s Eve are also facing charges for breaches of the COVID-19 protocols.

The police say Delroy Minott was accosted along Miami Lane in Yallahs, St Thomas.

He is also facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and indecent language.

Minott is to appear before the St Thomas Parish Court on January 22, 2021.

The other man is 42-year-old Steven Taylor, a migrant worker of Long Road, Portland, who was accosted by the police along the Bath main road.

In addition to the COVID breaches, Taylor was also charged with indecent language and disobeying a constable.

He is to appear before the St Thomas Parish Court on February 3, 2021.

