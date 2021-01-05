Portland businesswoman charged for breaching COVID protocol

Fifty-year-old Carline Miller, a businesswoman of Shanty Town, Berrydale district in Portland, has been arrested and charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act in her community.

Reports from the Port Antonio Police are that Miller was warned for breaching the disaster risk management and Noise Abatement acts about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 03.

The police say shortly after about 11:35 p.m. on the same day, a team was on patrol in the area when they saw about 150 persons gathered at the said location.

Miller was subsequently charged and is scheduled to appear before the Portland Parish Court at a later date.

