Recall issued for iHOME standing fans due to safety concerns

The National Compliance and Regulatory Authority has issued an immediate recall of all iHOME 18-inch standing fans purchased from a store in Portmore, St Catherine.

The establishment in question is Lin Tian Mart, which is located along Mega Way.

The agency is advising persons who have purchased these fans to stop using them immediately and return same to the point of purchase as they have been deemed a safety hazard.

Contributed photo

How to get assistance

Consumers with questions may contact the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority or the Bureau of Standards Jamaica communication & customer service branch at 876 618-1534 or 632-4275 or 926-3140.

Any adverse reactions experienced should be communicated immediately to the Consumer Affairs Commission at 876-906-5425.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.