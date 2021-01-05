Retired corrections superintendent found dead at St Andrew home

The police are probing a suspected case of suicide involving a retired superintendent of corrections.

He has been identified as Leroy Fairweather, who was found dead at his apartment in Beverly Hills, St Andrew.

The police say he was found hanging on Sunday.

They say residents became concerned when the deceased was not seen or heard from and summoned them.

On their arrival, the police say they forced open the door to the premises and discovered the body of the deceased hanging from a doorpost in his bedroom with a white sheet tied around his neck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the body later removed for a post mortem.

For many years, Fairweather served at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre.

He retired from the Department of Correctional Service in 2013.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.