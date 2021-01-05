St Mary mother, daughter charged for relative’s murder

The mother and sister of a St Mary man have been charged with his murder.

Charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder are 63-year-old Leverana Forrester, otherwise called ‘Jemage’, and 32-year-old Ann-Marie Forrester, otherwise called ‘Pinky’, both of Tank Lane, Oracabessa in the parish.

Their court date is being finalised.

Both women were arrested on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, following the discovery of body parts in their community.

It was later determined that the parts were that of 26-year-old Jerome Forrester, otherwise called ‘Mop Head’.

Jerome was reported missing on Monday, December 28, 2020, by his sister and a search was launched.

The next day, a partially decomposing, dismembered body was found in knitted bags behind the family’s yard.

The police say that investigators believe that the mother and sister of Forrester conspired and killed him.

The women were taken into custody and later charged following an interview.

