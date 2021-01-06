18-year-old charged for Christmas Day murder in Kingston

Eighteen-year-old Preston Evans, otherwise called ‘Zazoo’, of Georges Street, Kingston 13, has been charged for the murder of a man on Christmas Day.

Evans was charged on Monday, January 4.

His court date is being finalised.

The incident happened on Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Romaine Atkinson, a construction worker of Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13.

The police report that about 2:20 p.m., Atkinson was at home when he was allegedly pounced upon by Evans, who shot him several times.

Atkinson was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Evans was later arrested.

