Butch Stewart's body arrives in Jamaica

The body of hotel mogul Gordon 'Butch' Stewart has been flown back to Jamaica.

Butch died at the age of 79 in the United States on Monday following what his son Adam said was a very recent health diagnosis.

"Welcome back home, dad," Adam tweeted Wednesday evening.



IN PHOTO: The fading sunset sparks a ray across the tarmac as the plane carrying the body of Butch Stewart is disembarked.

Adam, the deputy chairman of the Sandals group, said, enroute to the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, the pilots flew low along the north coast of Jamaica.

"From the shores, our incredible team members got to salute their leader from our beaches this one last time," he said.

Adam also tweeted pictures of Sandals' private aircraft that carried the body.

There has been an outpouring of tributes since Butch Stewart's passing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.