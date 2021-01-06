Man, common-law wife arrested following gun seizure in St Catherine

A man and his common-law wife were arrested in St Catherine this morning following the seizure of firearms and ammunition.

The recovery was made in the community of Fairview Park during an operation conducted by personnel from the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime (CTOC) Branch, the police’s Search Centre, the Jamaica Defence Force, and the St Catherine North Police.

During the operation, the police say a house was searched around 6:00 a.m. and two pistols and ammunition were found.

According to the police, a chrome Smith and Wesson revolver with four .38 cartridges and a Smith and Wesson Springfield P99 with one magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges were seized.

The man and his common-law wife were arrested.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.