NWC trucking water to some residents in Portland

Published:Wednesday | January 6, 2021
The NWC says its team is working feverishly to complete the repairs needed to restore normal operations at the plant - Contributed photo.

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it is to truck water to residents of Portland who are served by the Norwich Pumping Station.

The facility is down due to a mechanical issue.

The NWC says the extensive work necessary to repair and reinstall the damaged motor is not expected to be completed until Sunday, January 10.

As a result, water will be trucked to affected customers.

Trucking Days   Areas to be supplied                                Supply method 

Tuesday             Snow Hill (Hill Top)                                   Supplied via pipes between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. 
Wednesday        Snow Hill (Gully)                                        Supplied via pipes between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. 
Thursday           Passley Gordon and Snow Hill                    Supplied via pipes between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. 
Friday                Passley Garden                                             Supplied via pipes between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. 
Saturday            Snow Hill (Hill Top) and Passley Gordon   Supplied via pipes between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. 
Sunday              Passley Garden and Snow Hill (Gully)        Supplied via pipes between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The NWC says its team is working feverishly to complete the repairs needed to restore normal operations at the plant.

