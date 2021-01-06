NWC trucking water to some residents in Portland
The National Water Commission (NWC) says it is to truck water to residents of Portland who are served by the Norwich Pumping Station.
The facility is down due to a mechanical issue.
The NWC says the extensive work necessary to repair and reinstall the damaged motor is not expected to be completed until Sunday, January 10.
As a result, water will be trucked to affected customers.
Trucking Days Areas to be supplied Supply method
Tuesday Snow Hill (Hill Top) Supplied via pipes between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday Snow Hill (Gully) Supplied via pipes between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Thursday Passley Gordon and Snow Hill Supplied via pipes between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Friday Passley Garden Supplied via pipes between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Saturday Snow Hill (Hill Top) and Passley Gordon Supplied via pipes between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Passley Garden and Snow Hill (Gully) Supplied via pipes between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
The NWC says its team is working feverishly to complete the repairs needed to restore normal operations at the plant.
