One more COVID-19 death, 84 new cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 306.

The deceased is a 31-year-old man from Hanover.

Meanwhile, there were 84 new cases with ages ranging from three to 90 years, pushing the total to 13,330 with 1,682 being active.

Of the new cases, 34 are males and 50 are females.

In the meantime, there were 76 more recoveries, increasing the total to 11,182.

Some 92 persons are in hospital with four being moderately ill and seven critically ill.

No one is in government quarantine, however 26,034 persons are at home.

