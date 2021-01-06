Shooting on Old Hope Road

The police are probing a shooting at 66 Lane along Old Hope Road, St Andrew.

A motive for the attack has not been established.

Loud explosions were heard sometime after 4 p.m. and the police summoned.

“It's over 40 shots fire out there," said someone claiming to be an eyewitness.

At least one person was injured.

The police Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the incident saying investigators were still at the scene.

Motorists are advised to use alternative roadways.

