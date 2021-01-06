Westmoreland teen charged with rape, grievous sexual assault

A 17-year-old Westmoreland boy was on Monday charged with rape and grievous sexual assault following an incident at his home in Church Lincoln, Grange Hill.

The teen was arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was positively pointed out.

His court date is being finalised.

The Darliston Police report that the teen and the complainant were allegedly in a relationship.

It is further alleged that in November 2020 the complainant visited the teen’s house and he had sexual intercourse with her against her consent.

A report was subsequently made to the police and an investigation carried out.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.