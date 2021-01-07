2020 teaches Tamia Carey to ‘pivot, pivot, pivot’

Fashion was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but designer Tamia Carey weathered the storm, following the age-old Jamaican adage ‘tun yuh hand and mek fashion’.

Carey still made fashion, but she also made use of her resources and made masks — lots of them. It was all hands on deck for the designer. Her team was made up of her husband, children, and even the gardener and driver.

“All my family members, from my husband who learnt to cut masks, to our children, who trimmed the finished product, threw their weight behind this venture. I trained our gardener to chalk and cut masks, thereby earning extra money. The driver learnt to use the serger and to fix sewing machines, and my regular seamstresses simply moved from making clothes to masks, and best of all, no one was laid off,” Carey told Living last year.

Months after introducing masks, Carey unveiled a bridal line geared specifically at brides who were getting married during the pandemic but were operating on a tight budget. It is one of many ventures that the enterprising Carey explored during 2020.

Last year, she says, taught her to “pivot, pivot, pivot”.

“[I learnt] to adjust my sails and using the same staff complement [and] hands-on training in two days, [it was] full speed ahead. Masks, baby line, home line just keep adjusting to what is most relevant for the time and people’s thoughts,” said Carey.