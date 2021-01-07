38 new COVID-19 cases, no additional death

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded 38 more cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging from three to 85 years, pushing the tally to 13,368 with 1,649 being active.

Of the new cases, 18 are males, 19 are females and one case is under investigation.

No additional fatality was recorded, keeping the tally at 306.

However, one coincidental death is under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 71 additional recoveries, moving the total to 11,253.

Some 91 persons are in hospital with eight being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 23,471 are at home.

