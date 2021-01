The Desnoes and Geddes (D&G) Foundation recently launched an initiative, dubbed ‘Bridging the Digital Divide’, to donate tablets to 24 teachers and 100 students across the island. Among the beneficiaries was Cockburn Gardens Primary & Junior High School, which received 51 tablets. Pictured are Joy Roberts-Williams (centre), board member of the D&G Foundation, Dr Patricia Kinglocke-Findley (right), principal, and Miriam Dixon), a parent of a grade-six student.