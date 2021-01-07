Corporate Hands | First Regional awards students

In keeping with its corporate focus on education, First Regional Co-operative Credit Union Limited awarded four tertiary bursaries, five PEP scholarships and 12 book grants with a total value of $1,980,000 to deserving students. From left are: Ntini Edwards, tertiary bursary awardee; D’Andre Ducally, Herman Ming Scholarship awardee; Xolanie Christie, Leyland Walker Scholarship awardee; Nathaniel Clarke, Reynold Smith Scholarship awardee; Xamoi Henry, First Regional Scholarship awardee; and Javiliah Barnett, tertiary bursary awardee, beam with joy after being presented with their awards.