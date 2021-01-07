Corporate Hands | Sagicor Investments gifts teachers with stockbrokerage certificates

Dominic Jones (left), wealth adviser, Sagicor Investments Jamaica (SIJ), and Michael Johnson (right), deputy business development manager and senior marketing officer, Jamaica Stock Exchange, share the customary elbow bump greeting with teachers of the St Michael’s Primary School, Kareen Higgins (second left) and Felacia Jackson, following the handover of SIJ stockbrokerage gift certificates valued at $5,000 each, at the JSE’s downtown office on December 29. The vouchers, matched in value by the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE), were donated to 20 teachers of the institution to open investment accounts, as part of a Christmas treat by the JSSE for the school’s staff.