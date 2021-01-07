Earth Today | COVID-19: Temporary relief from global warming

COVID-19 IS but a temporary relief from the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that fuel the heavily laden climate change freight train that is chock full of threats, such as extreme hurricane events, risings seas and sea surface temperatures, and risks to food and water security.

This is among the revelations from the recently published 2020 Emissions Gap Report of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The report assesses the gap between the estimated future global GHG emissions if countries implement their climate-mitigation pledges and the global emission levels from least-cost pathways that are in line with realising the temperature goals of the historic 2015 Paris Agreement.

“COVID-19-containment measures have resulted in a marked but temporary reduction in global GHG emissions in 2020. However, unless economic recovery is used as an opportunity to foster a low-carbon transition, this temporary blip in global GHG emissions is estimated to result in no more than a 0.01 degrees Celsius reduction of global warming by 2050, which by then is expected to have exceeded 1.5 degrees Celsius,” the report notes.

“Nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to date fail to reverse the long-term upward trend in emissions, which leaves no doubt that the current NDCs are completely inadequate to achieve the climate goals of the Paris Agreement,” it added.

Executieve Director for UNEP Inger Andersen has maintained that the situation must not go unchecked.

“As the world deals with the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis has not gone away. GHG emissions hit a new high in 2019. The year 2020 is on course to be the warmest on record. Wildfires, storms and droughts continue to wreak havoc, while glaciers melt at unprecedented rates,” she said in the foreword of the report.

With whatever limited gains there may be from the pandemic, Andersen said it was time to level up.

“The pandemic-linked economic slowdown is expected to cause a drop of up to seven per cent in carbon dioxide emissions this year. However, as the UNEP Emissions Gap Report 2020 shows, this dip will have an insignificant impact on the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to well below two degrees Celsius, and pursuing 1.5 degrees Celsius, unless the international community prioritises a green recovery,” she said.

“The report says that the expected 2020 fall in emissions translates to a 0.01 degrees Celsius reduction of global warming by 2050. Overall, we are heading for a world that is 3.2 degrees Celsius warmer by the end of this century, even with full implementation of unconditional NDCs under the Paris Agreement,” Andersen added.

This cannot be allowed to happen.

“The pandemic is a warning that we must urgently shift from our destructive development path, which is driving the three planetary crises of climate change, nature loss and pollution. But it is clearly also a major opportunity. I urge governments, businesses and individuals – particularly those with the greatest climate footprint – to take this opportunity to protect our climate and nature for decades to come,” she said.

Protective measures, as reflected in the report, include “direct support for zero-emissions technologies and infrastructure, reducing fossil fuel subsidies, and backing nature-based solutions,” such as large-scale landscape restoration and reforestation.

