Firearm handed over to police in St Ann

The police are reporting that a Glock 26 pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm round was handed over by a resident to the Ocho Rios Police in St Ann.

It is reported that the firearm was found in a drawer in a room at a dwelling house occupied by another person.

The weapon was handed over on Tuesday, January 5.

Investigations are ongoing.

