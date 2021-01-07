GoodHeart Ashli-Ann Broughton-Jackson receives Prime Minister Youth Award

Twenty-Twenty was a big year for Ashli-Ann Broughton-Jackson. The founder and executive director of the Street People Liberation Foundation received a Prime Minister Youth Award for Excellence in Nation Building.

Though she has been putting in the work — especially in that difficult year — the award still came as a surprise for the 24-year-old. “I was so elated because you know after doing it for — this year would make seven years — it was something that I wasn’t really expecting because for me I always say to people that I don’t feel comfortable with my life if I’m not giving to others. I don’t want a life if I’m not giving so I was expecting nothing in return, but it’s truly amazing to be honest. I felt really good,” she told The Gleaner.

The Street People Liberation Foundation was founded in March 2014 while Broughton-Jackson was a student at Montego Bay’s Anchovy High. The then 17-year-old said she simply wanted to do something “meaningful”, having seen her mother consistently feed the homeless and help others. The organisation started small with only 10 members. Meals for feedings were prepared by Broughton-Jackson and her mother and purchases made through donations the group would receive locally and from overseas. Today, it boasts more than 170 members islandwide with a large contingent in Montego Bay, where it all began six years ago.

Street People Liberation

The year 2020 has been a difficult year for many charitable organisations and the people they serve, but Street People Liberation stepped up to the plate in a big way, and their sponsors did as well.

“Even when we didn’t have corporate sponsorship, we had persons, individuals from overseas, that wanted to donate. They have donated from various countries. We had persons wanting to be a part of the initiative and wanting to help,” she said.

The group remained committed to its mandate of supporting the homeless, and in the difficulties presented by COVID-19, increased their outreach to provide added assistance despite a decrease in funding. “COVID really made us stronger. Instead of cancelling our projects for the year, we decided [to] do more,” Broughton-Jackson told The Gleaner in a 2020 interview. While only planning for four projects last year, the group surpassed its target, completing eight projects for 2020.

Of all the lessons she learnt last year, Broughton-Jackson says the most important was resilience.

“Twenty-twenty taught me to be resilient and to also be happy at everything you do. When we had a lot of obstacles in 2020, we turned those obstacles into opportunities, and we didn’t say ‘no’. We fundraised, [and] when we couldn’t get sponsors, we fundraised [some more]. We had plans for four events, and then we did eight events because of what — resilience,” she said.

This year, she’s looking to celebrate her volunteers who have given so much of themselves. She also has her eyes on long-term plans, which include expanding the outreach of the foundation.

“For us, it’s about making a bigger impact in other parishes. That’s something that we’ve always wanted to do — try to work with more shelters in other parishes. Our 10-year plan is to create a shelter of our own. We’ll be working in other parishes outside of Kingston and Montego Bay, and then let’s see what happens after. “