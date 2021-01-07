Portland brothers, sound system operator charged for breaching COVID rules

The Portland Police have charged two businessmen in the parish for breaching the COVID rules after they allegedly hosted an entertainment event on New Year's Day.

Thirty-five-year-old Demar Bell and his brother, Colin Bell, 34, have been charged under the Disaster Risk Management and the Noise Abatement acts.

The brothers operate the Seabells Resort located in Hope Bay, Portland.

Janiel Dormer, a 26-year-old sound system operator of a Snow Hill address in the parish has also been charged.

The police report that on January 1, 2021, the Bell brothers held an illegal entertainment event at the Seabell Resort.

According to the police, cops had earlier visited the location and warned the men to discontinue.

However, hours later when the police returned, there were approximately 300 persons at the venue and a party in full swing.

The three were subsequently served with summonses and charged.

Days earlier, Caroline Miller of Berrydale also in Portland, was charged with similar offences.

They are all scheduled expected to appear in the Portland Parish Court soon.

