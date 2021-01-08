Bail granted for girlfriend of most-wanted man killed by police

Mandeville, Manchester:

The girlfriend of a Clarendon most-wanted man, killed by police in the May Day district of the parish on December 27 last year, was granted bail in the sum of $300,000 when she appeared in the Manchester Parish Court on Tuesday.

Shantena Myers was charged with harbouring a fugitive, after the Manchester police found wanted man Fitzroy Core in a dwelling house where she was staying with one other occupant.

According to reports, on December 27, 2020, at approximately 6 p.m., the Manchester police conducted an operation in the May Day area, where they suspected Core was staying.

Core, believed to be a key player in the Clarendon-based Lion Paw Gang, and responsible for murders and shooting with intent, was asked to surrender himself to the police.

He emerged from the house with two women, including Myers, as human shields.

Police reports say Core pulled a gun from his waist during a tussle and was subsequently shot by lawmen.

He was later taken to a medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

Reports are that Myers, who had managed to escape with the other occupant of the house, was later picked up by police.

It is reported that she was responsible for renting the house in May Day and admitted to the police that she was aware of her partner’s status and the allegations against him.

Myers is expected to return to court on March 24.

