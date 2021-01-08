CARICOM saddened by US violence

Chairman of the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr Keith Rowley, the prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, says the regional body is “deeply saddened and concerned at the unprecedented scenes that unfolded at the Capitol building in Washington, DC, during the certification of the votes of the presidential elections by the US Congress”.

In a statement on Thursday, Rowley said that the storming of the US Congress was “a gross affront to democracy and the rule of law in a country which has been viewed as a leading light of representative governance the world over”.