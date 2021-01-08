Full List | 23 senior police officers transferred

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson has announced the transfer of 23 senior officers.

All but one will take effect from January 25, 2021.

In a statement, the police corporate communications unit said the transfers are part of the Constabulary’s thrust to achieve its strategic objectives.

Here is the full list of transfers:

1. Senior Superintendent Gary McKenzie from Specialised Operations to Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (Transferred December 3, 2020)

2. Senior Superintendent Karl Bowen from Inspectorate of Professional Standard and Oversight Bureau to Border and Security Branch

3. Senior Superintendent Beau Rigabie from St Catherine North to Area 3

4. Senior Superintendent Calvin Small from St. Ann to Inspectorate of Professional Standard and Oversight Bureau

5. Senior Superintendent Carl Ferguson, from Area 5 to Inspectorate of Professional Standard and Oversight Bureau

6. Senior Superintendent Wayne Cameron from St. Andrew South to Ports Division

7. Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth from Border Patrol to St. Andrew Central

8. Superintendent Carlos Russell from St. Ann to Trelawny

9. Superintendent Richard Hylton from Area 2 to Area 1 HQ

10. Superintendent Kirk Ricketts from Area 1 HQ to St Andrew South Division

11. Superintendent Dwight Powell from Ports to St Ann

12. Superintendent Mercedes Curry from Westmoreland to Ports (St. James)

13. Superintendent Jermaine Delattibudiere from St. James to Inspectorate of Professional Standard and Oversight Bureau

14. Deputy Superintendent Fitzroy Williams from St Thomas to Inspectorate of Professional Standard and Oversight Bureau

15. Deputy Superintendent Berrisford Williams from St Andrew Central to Kingston Central

16. Deputy Superintendent O’Neil Thompson from St Andrew Central to St Thomas

17. Deputy Superintendent Ralston Henry from St Mary to Portland

18. Deputy Superintendent Bertlan Reynolds from St James to Major Investigation Division

19. Deputy Superintendent Wesley Watson from St Andrew South to Area 4 HQ

20. Deputy Superintendent Sophia Pryce from St Andrew Central to St Andrew South

21. Deputy Superintendent Linton Bailey from Portland to St Ann

22. Deputy Superintendent Dave Brown from Technical Services Branch to Area 5 HQ

23. Deputy Superintendent Derick Thompson from St Ann to St Mary

