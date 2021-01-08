Motorists stuck as flood rains lash sections of Montego Bay

Janet Silvera, Senior Gleaner Writer

Several motorists have been trapped on the Long Hill main road near Big Gate in Montego Bay, St James amid flood rain.

Several inches of rushing water and debris have covered the roadway which leads to Anchovy, Lethe, Wiltshire and other communities in upper St James.

Residents witnessing the frightening situation said drains which have not been cleaned for months have contributed to the problem.

SEE VIDEO HERE

Several motorists have been trapped on Long Hill in Montego Bay, St James amid flood rains. Sections of the western Jamaica parish have been having heavy showers since this afternoon. - Videos via WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/QzpyLAxhPF — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) January 9, 2021

They also said debris from the various communities above Reading exacerbated the issue.

One driver caught in the flood released a WhatsApp video expressing grave worry for her safety.

