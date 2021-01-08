Motorists warned to expect delays on Gordon Town Road alternative route

Motorists who use Savage Pen Road in St Andrew should expect delays on that roadway over the course of the next week.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says activities have been ramped up and are now concentrated in the northern section of the thoroughfare which is narrow and does not allow for the passage of two vehicles.

The roadway is the prospective alternative route to Gordon Town Road which has been impassable since November.

NWA communication officer, Natalee Bloomfield, says that while traffic has been allowed on the roadway during construction, base works are now being undertaken at a location that is very narrow and motorists should brace for some delays.

Bloomfield explains that over the course of the last week, some challenges were experienced by the heavy equipment that could not access the roadway.

She says additional equipment has been brought in to ensure steady progress of the works.

Bloomfield further explains that earthworks, which are almost completed, the construction of structures such as drains and retaining walls, as well as pavement works are currently being undertaken along Savage Pen Road.

The targeted date for substantial completion of the construction is January 18.

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution while using the roadway and to obey the instructions of flagpersons and posted warning signs.

