One additional COVID-19 death, 43 new cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded one more COVID-19 death, moving the total to 307.

The deceased is a 69-year-old St Elizabeth man.

Meanwhile, there were 43 new cases with ages ranging from nine to 90 years, pushing the total to 13,411 with 1,621 being active.

Of the new cases, 20 are males and 23 are females.

In the meantime, there were 70 more recoveries, pushing the tally to 11,323.

Some 92 persons are in hospital with nine being moderately ill and six critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 34,305 are at home.

