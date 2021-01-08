Some St Catherine residents to face weeks of water disruption

Communities served by the Angels #2 Well in St Catherine are to brace for water disruption over the next few weeks as the National Water Commission (NWC) conducts rehabilitation on the facility.

The NWC says operations at the well will be suspended from Monday, January 11, 2021, to Monday, February 15, 2021, to facilitate well rehabilitation activities at the facility.

Areas to be affected include Angel Estate # 1 & 2, Angels Grove, Dam Head, Angels Vista, and Angels Acradia.

It says the work is necessary to safeguard the viability of the well and to improve the overall efficiency of water supply operations.

The commission is assuring that alternative measures are being implemented to provide supply during this period.

Notwithstanding this, some customers will experience low water pressures or no water supply conditions during service hours.

Where these challenges exist, trucked water arrangements will be implemented to assist the affected customers.

