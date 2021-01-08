St Thomas man dies after gun attack, house set on fire

The St Thomas Police are working to establish a motive for the murder of a 28-year-old man whose death is the first homicide recorded in the parish for the New Year.

He has been identified as Kemar Bailey, otherwise called 'Canine' and 'Kempo', of the Duhaney Pen community.

The police report that unknown assailants set Bailey’s home on fire early Thursday morning.

The incident reportedly happened about 12:35 a.m.

In an attempt to escape the blaze, Bailey reportedly ran from his house.

Gunshots then rang out.

The four-bedroom house was destroyed by the fire.

Cooling down activities were carried out by a unit from the Morant Bay Fire Department which responded.

Bailey's body was later found lying in the yard with gunshot wounds.

The police say two spent shells were found at the scene.

