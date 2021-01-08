We will not tolerate breaches of the DRMA, says Portland police

PORT ANTONIO, Portland:

The Portland police are clamping down on bars and operators of entertainment venues who are allegedly flouting the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

Commanding officer for the Portland Police Division, Superintendent Duane Wellington, told The Gleaner Monday night that as many as 20 persons, including business operators, have been charged for breaches of the DRMA.

“More than 20 persons have been charged for such breaches. Between the period December 18 and December 31 of 2020, more than 20 persons have been charged and are awaiting court appearances. We have identified that there are persons who, despite being warned, continue to ignore the curfew order and are engaged in large gatherings. It does not mean that because you were warned last week you will get away with the same thing this week,” Wellington said.

“We have a job to do in ensuring that everyone complies with not only the curfew order, but also the basic protocols under the Disaster Risk Management Act. We have heard horror stories of parties being held in secluded areas, but based on our intelligence gathering, we will continue to disrupt such activities and to lay charges against those involved.”

Wellington’s comment comes after a 50-year-old businesswoman was arrested and charged with breaches of the DRMA.

According to the police, the woman was warned for breaching the DRMA and also the Noise Abatement Act at about 7:30 p.m. on January 3. Police sources said that approximately four hours after, a patrol team observed a large gathering at the venue operated by the businesswoman, comprising more than 150 people.

Miller was subsequently charged and is scheduled to appear before the Portland Parish Court.

