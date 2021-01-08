Woodglen Drive in St Andrew to be closed for demolition works

A section of Woodglen Drive in St Andrew, close to its intersection with Hagley Park Road, will be closed on Sunday, to facilitate demolition works by the National Works Agency (NWA).

The closure will commence at 7:00 a.m. and will continue until 6:00 p.m.

Communication Officer at the NWA, Natalee Bloomfield, says a building that is now within the roadway and which creates an impediment for traffic turning from Hagley Park Road is being demolished.

She says that once the demolition is completed, the roadway will reopen to restricted access over the course of the next two weeks as works will continue to widen that section of the corridor.

During the period of closure, local access to Woodglen Drive will be allowed from Molynes Road.

All other motorists are being asked to use alternative routes which include Waltham Park Road or through Half Way Tree.

Motorists are also being asked to exercise caution in the vicinity of the works and to obey the instructions of posted warning signs.

