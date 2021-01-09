Fire in Indian hospital kills 10 infants; seven rescued

A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in western India earlier today, killing 10 infants, police and news reports said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit, said police officer VS Chavan.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the infants were one to three months old.

Fire fighters rescued seven babies from the newborn care unit of the hospital in Bhandara, a town in Maharashtra state located around 1,000 kilometres (625 miles) south of New Delhi.

