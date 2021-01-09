Four dead from COVID; recoveries near 85 per cent

Four people have died from COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths from the disease in Jamaica to nine since the start of the year, and 311 since last March.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reports that the four latest victims are two women aged 70 and 78 from St James; a 56 year-old woman from Trelawny and a 78 year-old man from St Ann.

The deaths of the two St James women were previously under investigation.

There were no new deaths added to the number of fatalities being probed, which means 24 deaths remain under investigation.

Eighty-eight people are being treated in hospital- five are critically ill and four experiencing moderate effects of the disease.

A total of 44 new infections have been confirmed, the ministry says. Kingston and St Andrew had more than half of the new infections, with 24 new cases of COVID-19. St Catherine had 10, St James six, Westmoreland two and Manchester one. There were no new cases in the other parishes.

Recoveries near 85 per cent

Fifty-six new people recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries since March last year to 11,379. This means 84.5 per cent of infected people have recovered.

There are 1,607 active cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

