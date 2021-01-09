Getting through the pandemic - J’cans overseas share coping strategies, memories

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Jamaicans in the diaspora share their memories, and strategies for coping in interviews with Lynda Edwards and George Graham, two Jamaica-born writers living in Florida. This week we feature some of their responses.

Joan Stewart Vogelesang

“As a diaspora member, I have always been aware that my basic personality and likes were formed in those early childhood and teenage years,” Joan says. “I boarded in a convent ... Marymount ... at the age of six and then went to Queens in Kingston. I swam on our national team and played tennis. I felt that I had an idyllic childhood.”

Joan immigrated to Canada at 18 years old with $300 in her pocket, but remembers that she felt privileged and very hopeful for the future. She says growing up in Jamaica prepared her well for life in a foreign country.

“We had to learn how to live in a multicultural environment, be respectful of elders, do well in school and develop social skills. These carried me well as I moved forward in the business world.”

Motivated by her desire to give back to Jamaica, she set about creating job opportunities for the youth in an area that was modern and fun. “I started working with people on the ground and funding agencies to create the animation industry. We provided training and participated with the World Bank to create an animation event in Kingston – Kingstoon – which approached major Hollywood players in the industry to participate including the major studios and also Animation Magazine.”

She worked with the government and educational institutions to create programs that would train a workforce to be able to do outsource work,enough to generate real income while also working on local content. She was also able to get internships for local artists in major studios in Canada and interest from the rest of the world.

“What do I miss about Jamaica? I miss sitting with highly educated, motivated people discussing how to make things better in Jamaica. How to create industries that are sustainable in the modern world and provide opportunity for youth,”Joan says.

“I miss hearing the crickets and feeling the wind through the windows in the night. I miss the music. I miss the food. I miss the friends I lost touch with by moving away at an age when it was not as easy to keep in touch as it is today. I miss the sound of the ocean and the sight of coconut trees. I miss the colours and the people in all of the small towns that are so wise.”

Geoffrey Haddad

Geoffrey is an engineer and author living on the West Coast of Canada, almost continuously for over 50 years. Like most Jamaicans, he had maintained his ties to Jamaica through business ventures and through charitable works. The Caribbean Jamaican Medical Assistance Society is grassroots, non-profit organisation based in British Columbia whose mandate is to work with partner groups and NGOs on the island to better the lives of needy individuals through health and education initiatives. He has been a member of the CJMAS for many years.

“I was the secretary of the Jamaica Business Advisory Council of British Columbia, which was responsible for bringing business opportunities from the Pacific Rim countries to the West Coast of North America to Jamaica. For a short period, I acted as the Consul General of Jamaica at Vancouver,” he says.

Geoffrey still considers Jamaica his home. Fond memories of home led him to publish the story of his adventure in the Blue Mountains that was islandwide news in its day. “When I published ‘If I’m not back by Wednesday,’ it opened doors to the diaspora I could not imagine. I met thousands of persons who were either connected to the story or had an interest. Having given a number of talks about my book has also aided in meeting new friends or reacquainting with others.”

During the pandemic, Geoffrey has been able to work from his home office and carryout babysitting duties on a regular basis. His grandchildren are the joys of his life and have inspired him to write children’s books based on his memories of growing up in Jamaica. His second children’s book is about to be published, Bonga Bonga & Grandpa – Lucky the Hamster.

“I continue to keep in touch with friends and business associates throughout the diaspora. The thing that I miss most are my trips to Jamaica –and of course, the food.”