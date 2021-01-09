Relatives in desperate search for man abducted in St Catherine

The relatives of 25-year-old Oraine Bailey are anxious for his return, after he was taken by men purporting to be police on January 2.

His relatives told our newsroom that the incident happened while Bailey was standing along March Pen Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

They said four men travelling in a private motor car accused him of "not holding no medz" before holding him by his pants and forcing into the vehicle. They claimed they were policemen and that they were taking him to the Spanish Town Police Station.

However, when relatives visited the station, cops on duty told them there was no record of his detention or arrest.

Now a week since his disappearance, Bailey's relatives fear for his life.

They say he was last seen in a red shirt, black pants and slippers. They are appealing to anyone who may have seen him or know where he is, or may have any information that can help to contact the police.

The police are investigating.

