Rowley in 'Good Spirits'

Trinidad and Tobago Government Minister Stuart Young has said that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is in "good spirits,"after being rushed to hospital yesterday afternoon.

In a statement, from the Office of the Prime Minister, Young said Rowley had “some discomfort this afternoon and as a precautionary measure he decided to seek medical attention and have a check-up.”

He was kept overnight to be observed by doctors and undergo tests.

