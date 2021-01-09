Sat | Jan 9, 2021

Rowley in 'Good Spirits'

Published:Saturday | January 9, 2021 | 10:04 AMCMC
Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley.

Trinidad and Tobago Government Minister Stuart Young has said that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is in "good spirits,"after being rushed to hospital yesterday afternoon. 

In a statement, from the Office of the Prime Minister, Young said Rowley had “some discomfort this afternoon and as a precautionary measure he decided to seek medical attention and have a check-up.”

He was kept overnight to be observed by doctors and undergo tests. 

