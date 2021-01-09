St James flooding leaves authorities, businesses and motorists with massive bill

Heavy rainfall, which resulted in severe flooding in sections of St James on Friday, has left the government with another massive repair bill and many businesses and motorists with extensive damage.

The rainfall, which started shortly after 5:30 p.m. caused a deluge in several inner city communities in Montego Bay and flooded several main thoroughfares and businesses. The areas mostly affected were Long Hill, Wiltshire, the Leethe crossing, King Gate and Belmont.

Six motorists were reportedly injured and had to be taken to hospital, after their vehicles were severely damaged by rocks and raging flood waters, while more than a dozen business establishments were also damaged.

A businesswoman, who identified herself as Julia Thorpe, was one of the worst affected, after a deluge, carrying several inches of water, mud and rocks, entered her business place.

Thorpe, who is known in her community as 'Ms Chin,' operates a Supreme Ventures outlet and Julia's Accessories store, located at the intersection of the Leethe crossing and the Anchovy main road.

"Well, as you can see, the flood have left me alone suffering hundreds of thousands of dollars in [damage]. My generator, refrigerators and several other items inside my shop were destroyed by water and mud," she told reporters.

The businesswoman kept her comments succinct, as she and members of her staff busily shovelled mud and rocks from the building.

Meanwhile, taxi operator, Leroy Ennis of Mount Carey, told The Gleaner how he narrowly escaped being killed by raging flood waters on his way home. He received a wound to his right leg during the process.

"A drive me a drive up the hill to go home, and when me look in front of the car, me see whole heap of water and big stone a wash a come toward me," Ennis stated.

"Me end up have to jump out and leave the car, and run for me life, but couple a the stone them still mash up a section of me foot," the taxi operator said, as he showed us his right leg that was in a cast.

Several other motorists gave similar accounts of narrowly escaping death from the flood, which severely damaged their vehicles and left them with high costs in damage.

The Gleaner made several attempts to contact Member of Parliament, Homer Davis, but was unsuccessful.

