Update | WestJet passengers without COVID test result to be allowed travel to Canada

WestJet airlines has reached an agreement with the Canadian government to allow passengers from Jamaica without a COVID PCR test result to travel to Toronto.

The development comes amid reports that numerous Canadians have been stranded in Jamaica because they are unable to obtain PCR tests locally as the laboratories are not able to meet the demand.

It is a requirement of the Canadian government for travellers to obtain a negative PCR test result to land there.

In a statement, WesJet said it has reached an agreement with Canadian authorities to permit travellers into the country from January 10 to 18 if they have not completed the test.

However, they will have to do a PCR test upon arrival at the airport in Toronto after they have cleared customs and immigration.

They will also have to do a mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

