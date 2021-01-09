Water supply disruptions for several rural St Andrew communities next week

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it will be shutting down several water supply systems in St Andrew from Tuesday to Sunday, next week, to conduct maintenance work.

The disruptions scheduled take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily January 12 to 17.

Several communities in the following areas will be without water:

Clydesdale, Tuesday, January 12 Drummond Tank, Tuesday, January 12 Content Tank, Wednesday, January 13 Flamstead, Thursday to Saturday, January 14 to 16 Griffin, Friday to Sunday, January 15 to 17 Constitution Hill, Saturday and Sunday, January 16 and 17

The NWC is urging residents of communities in these areas to store water for use.

