Five arrested in connection with illegal guns; one charged

Five men are now in custody in connection with two illegal guns recovered on Friday by police in St Andrew and St Catherine in separate operations.

One of the men has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm. He is 42 year-old, Charlton Ellis of Delacree Lane, Kingston 11.

His charge followed the recovery of a nine millimetre pistol with eight nine millimetre rounds on Friday by the Hunt's Bay Police in St Andrew.

The police say about 5:20 p.m. they were on partrol, when Ellis was seen among a group of men. When they saw the police they ran, but Ellis was held and found with a weapon.

His court date is not yet finalised.

Meanwhile, in Spanish Town, St Catherine, police on operation along St John's Road seized a .40 Rutger pistol and eight .40 cartridges, as well as four nine millimetre rounds. They were found at a premises in a black bag under a sheet of zinc.

Four men were held in connection with the seizure, however, their identities have been withheld by the police pending further investigation.

