Funeral under way for six year-old Oshane Banton

A sombre mood has engulfed the Sedge Pond Basic School in Race Course, Clarendon, where a few mourners have gathered for the funeral of six year-old Oshane 'OJ' Banton.

Oshane's body was found at a pump house near his home in Lionel Town on November 14 last year, after he was reported missing a day prior.

His mother Anika Davidson had suspected foul play, but it's still not clear what led to his death.

Marchelle Williams-Hindes, principal of OJ's alma mater, Wastonton Primary described OJ as a child full of promise.

Oshane moved on from the basic school to attend Watsonton Primary School in Lionel Town. He had dreams of becoming a policeman or soldier and vowed to take care of his mother, his sister and his grandparents.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.