Motorists urged to proceed with caution near Hagley Park/ Woodglen intersection

Motorists are being urged to proceed with caution near the Woodglen Drive intersection with Hagley Road in St Andrew, as the demolition of a building is now underway.

The National Works Agency, which is leading the operation, says the building has been impeding traffic turning on to Woodglen Drive from Hagley Park Road.

The demolition is expected to be completed today by 6:00 p.m.

Woodglen Drive can be accessed from Molynes Road, however, motorists are being asked to use alternative routes to Hagley Park Road via Waltham Park Road or through Half-Way Tree.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.