Teen, 23 year-old facing gun charges

A Trelawny man and a teenager from St Ann are to face court on gun and other violence-related charges for separate crimes committed in the two parishes.

Both were charged last week.

The teen is 18 year-old Linchris McBean, otherwise called 'Fras' of Damhead in Steer Town, St Ann. He's facing a murder rap and also charges of illegal possession of firearm, ammunition and wounding with intent. The charges were laid by the police on Friday.

McBean is accused of killing 39 year-old Hussein Fletcher, a grounds man also from Damhead.

The police say about 6:05 p.m. on New Year's Day, Fletcher was among a group of persons who were pounced upon by an armed McBean. McBean discharged the gun, hitting Fletcher and three other people. They were taken to hospital, where Fletcher was pronounced dead. The other persons were admitted for treatment.

Following an intense investigation, the police say, McBean was arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was pointed out. He was subsequently charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

Meanwhile, the Trelawny man, 23 year-old Damion Thompson, is facing charges of illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law stemming from an incident on December 9 last year.

The police say about 2:00 p.m., Thompson had a dispute with another male and left the scene. He returned with a firearm, which he pointed at the complainant and threatened to kill him.

A report was made to the police and Thompson was arrested and positively identified on parade.

The court dates of both men are being finalised.

