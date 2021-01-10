Turks and Caicos to go to the polls on February 19

Turks and Caicos Islands Premier Sharlene Cartwright Robinson has announced general elections for February 19.

She made the announcement was made late yesterday evening during a rally.

Nomination Day will be January 29.

“Our best years are still ahead of us, it is time for you to restore this faith that you have shown, we shall ride the storm and conquer the pandemic. I stand here tonight, unafraid, undoubted ….I come to you as a daughter and a sister, a mother and an aunt and because of what you have made me – a leader,” Cartwright Robinson told supporters of the People's Democratic Movement.

“Earlier today I advised the Governor to issue a writ for general elections. As a consequence, the People's Democratic Movement will file a full slate for 15 outstanding candidates.”

“As we look forward to renewing and expanding our mandate, confident of our victory….. four years ago we made history and in this year 2021, through the grace of God, history will repeat itself,” she said.

